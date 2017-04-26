Top Gainers of the Day: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) from Information Technology Services

Brief Overview

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Gartner, Inc. reported a price of 113.42 today, indicating a change of 0.75%.

Gartner, Inc. has a market capitalization of 10169.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.50% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.31 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 61.30%, while the operating margin is 12.50%. The net profit margin for Gartner, Inc. stands at 7.90%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -672.60%, while the debt to equity is at 11.4.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.33% for Gartner, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 4.09%.

Gartner, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.36% and the average volume is 907.13.

The quarterly performance stats for Gartner, Inc. stands at 13.00% and the half-yearly performance is at 29.98%. The performance for the year is at 28.67% and the performance (year to date) is at 12.22%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Gartner, Inc. is 3.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.95%.

The 52-week high is at -0.06% and the 52-week low stands at 34.16%.

Ratio

Gartner, Inc.’s short ratio is at 3.42 and the float short is at 3.54%.

Gartner, Inc.’s P/E stands at 49.14, while the P/S is at 4.16 and earnings per share this year of 11.80%.

