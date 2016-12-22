Top Gainers of the Day: General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) from Aerospace/Defense Products & Services

Brief Overview

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), from Industrial Goods sector has been performing well.

General Dynamics Corporation reported a price of 174.44 today, indicating a change of 0.20%.

General Dynamics Corporation has a market capitalization of 52928.14, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 9.67 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 19.90%, while the operating margin is 13.70%. The net profit margin for General Dynamics Corporation stands at 9.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.80%, while the debt to equity is at 0.34.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.21% for General Dynamics Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 3.37%.

General Dynamics Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.39% and the average volume is 1604.06.

The quarterly performance stats for General Dynamics Corporation stands at 12.98% and the half-yearly performance is at 25.89%. The performance for the year is at 27.14% and the performance (year to date) is at 29.53%.

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for General Dynamics Corporation is 6.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.08%.

The 52-week high is at -3.14% and the 52-week low stands at 45.83%.

Ratio

General Dynamics Corporation’s short ratio is at 1.68 and the float short is at 0.94%.

General Dynamics Corporation’s P/E stands at 18.01, while the P/S is at 1.71 and earnings per share this year of 15.90%.

