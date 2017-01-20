Top Gainers of the Day: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) from Auto Manufacturers – Major

Brief Overview

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), from Consumer Goods sector has been performing well.

General Motors Company reported a price of 36.86 today, indicating a change of -1.18%.

General Motors Company has a market capitalization of 57116.74, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 8.74 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 13.10%, while the operating margin is 6.40%. The net profit margin for General Motors Company stands at 8.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.80%, while the debt to equity is at 1.77.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.71% for General Motors Company, while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.56%.

General Motors Company’s volatility stands at 2.08% and the average volume is 15106.91.

The quarterly performance stats for General Motors Company stands at 20.08% and the half-yearly performance is at 21.17%. The performance for the year is at 32.99% and the performance (year to date) is at 7.06%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for General Motors Company is 4.80% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.01%.

The 52-week high is at -3.41% and the 52-week low stands at 44.87%.

Ratio

General Motors Company’s short ratio is at 2.47 and the float short is at 2.70%.

General Motors Company’s P/E stands at 4.27, while the P/S is at 0.35 and earnings per share this year of 255.40%.

