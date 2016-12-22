Top Gainers of the Day: Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) from Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Brief Overview

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Halliburton Company reported a price of 55.06 today, indicating a change of 0.18%.

Halliburton Company has a market capitalization of 47334.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of -18.00% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -6.57 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 6.30%, while the operating margin is -39.80%. The net profit margin for Halliburton Company stands at -33.30%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -47.10%, while the debt to equity is at 1.27.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.71% for Halliburton Company, while the monthly performance measure stands at 10.07%.

Halliburton Company’s volatility stands at 2.84% and the average volume is 8823.06.

The quarterly performance stats for Halliburton Company stands at 29.29% and the half-yearly performance is at 20.80%. The performance for the year is at 64.36% and the performance (year to date) is at 64.26%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Halliburton Company is 10.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.33%.

The 52-week high is at -1.82% and the 52-week low stands at 102.67%.

Ratio

Halliburton Company’s short ratio is at 2.27 and the float short is at 2.32%.

Halliburton Company’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 2.79 and earnings per share this year of -119.40%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.