Top Gainers of the Day: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) from Diversified Computer Systems

Brief Overview

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company reported a price of 23.75 today, indicating a change of -0.59%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a market capitalization of 40196.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.00% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.83 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 29.20%, while the operating margin is 8.30%. The net profit margin for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stands at 6.30%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.00%, while the debt to equity is at 0.51.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.13% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, while the monthly performance measure stands at 3.61%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s volatility stands at 2.21% and the average volume is 11603.35.

The quarterly performance stats for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stands at 3.32% and the half-yearly performance is at 22.20%. The performance for the year is at 71.91% and the performance (year to date) is at 59.01%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 3.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.00%.

The 52-week high is at -3.94% and the 52-week low stands at 106.70%.

Ratio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s short ratio is at 1.89 and the float short is at 1.32%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s P/E stands at 13.03, while the P/S is at 0.8 and earnings per share this year of 35.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.