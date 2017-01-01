Top Gainers of the Day: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) from Lodging

Brief Overview

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), from Services sector has been performing well.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported a price of 27.2 today, indicating a change of -0.18%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a market capitalization of 27000.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.57 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 62.10%, while the operating margin is 16.70%. The net profit margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at 13.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.70%, while the debt to equity is at 1.6.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.91% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 8.50%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.81% and the average volume is 9415.73.

The quarterly performance stats for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at 18.99% and the half-yearly performance is at 19.59%. The performance for the year is at 28.70% and the performance (year to date) is at 28.70%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 9.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.70%.

The 52-week high is at -2.68% and the 52-week low stands at 70.43%.

Ratio

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s short ratio is at 3.11 and the float short is at 5.57%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s P/E stands at 17.38, while the P/S is at 2.33 and earnings per share this year of 108.00%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.