Top Gainers of the Day: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) from REIT – Hotel/Motel

Brief Overview

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. reported a price of 18.75 today, indicating a change of -2.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a market capitalization of 14116.21, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.07 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 12.50%. The net profit margin for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stands at 14.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.30%, while the debt to equity is at 0.53.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.59% for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 14.93%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.33% and the average volume is 10479.55.

The quarterly performance stats for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stands at 19.05% and the half-yearly performance is at 16.12%. The performance for the year is at 30.80% and the performance (year to date) is at 29.90%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is 11.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.19%.

The 52-week high is at -3.90% and the 52-week low stands at 60.15%.

Ratio

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s short ratio is at 7.26 and the float short is at 10.49%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s P/E stands at 17.92, while the P/S is at 2.6 and earnings per share this year of -23.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.