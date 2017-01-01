Top Gainers of the Day: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) from Diagnostic Substances

Brief Overview

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), from Healthcare sector has been performing well.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. reported a price of 117.27 today, indicating a change of -0.69%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a market capitalization of 10445.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.35 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 55.00%, while the operating margin is 19.20%. The net profit margin for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. stands at 12.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -765.50%, while the debt to equity is at 17.99.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.53% for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -0.32%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.82% and the average volume is 523.12.

The quarterly performance stats for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. stands at 4.03% and the half-yearly performance is at 26.00%. The performance for the year is at 60.82% and the performance (year to date) is at 60.82%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is 2.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.82%.

The 52-week high is at -3.70% and the 52-week low stands at 84.74%.

Ratio

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s short ratio is at 6.76 and the float short is at 4.01%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s P/E stands at 49.86, while the P/S is at 6.03 and earnings per share this year of 14.40%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.