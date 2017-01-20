Top Gainers of the Day: Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) from Major Integrated Oil & Gas

Brief Overview

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Imperial Oil Limited reported a price of 33.42 today, indicating a change of 0.42%.

Imperial Oil Limited has a market capitalization of 28244.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.74 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 12.40%, while the operating margin is 0.70%. The net profit margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at 3.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.50%, while the debt to equity is at 0.3.

Performance

The weekly performance is -3.82% for Imperial Oil Limited, while the monthly performance measure stands at -7.66%.

Imperial Oil Limited’s volatility stands at 1.68% and the average volume is 145.13.

The quarterly performance stats for Imperial Oil Limited stands at 2.37% and the half-yearly performance is at 4.71%. The performance for the year is at 26.92% and the performance (year to date) is at -4.26%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Imperial Oil Limited is -2.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.98%.

The 52-week high is at -9.31% and the 52-week low stands at 32.19%.

Ratio

Imperial Oil Limited’s short ratio is at 37.76 and the float short is at 2.13%.

Imperial Oil Limited’s P/E stands at 45.28, while the P/S is at 1.53 and earnings per share this year of -70.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.