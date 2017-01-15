Top Gainers of the Day: iShares Core S&P 500 (NYSE:IVV) from Exchange Traded Fund

Brief Overview

iShares Core S&P 500 (NYSE:IVV), from Financial sector has been performing well.

iShares Core S&P 500 reported a price of 228.39 today, indicating a change of 0.18%.

iShares Core S&P 500 has a market capitalization of 91826.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an earnings per share (EPS) of *TBA for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is *TBA. The net profit margin for iShares Core S&P 500 stands at *TBA.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA, while the debt to equity is at *TBA.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.11% for iShares Core S&P 500, while the monthly performance measure stands at -0.29%.

iShares Core S&P 500’s volatility stands at 0.59% and the average volume is 4183.35.

The quarterly performance stats for iShares Core S&P 500 stands at 6.59% and the half-yearly performance is at 5.77%. The performance for the year is at 19.63% and the performance (year to date) is at 1.51%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for iShares Core S&P 500 is 2.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.33%.

The 52-week high is at -0.57% and the 52-week low stands at 26.80%.

Ratio

iShares Core S&P 500’s short ratio is at 0.64 and the float short is at 0.67%.

iShares Core S&P 500’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at *TBA and earnings per share this year of *TBA.

