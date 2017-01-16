Top Gainers of the Day: KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) from Foreign Regional Banks

Brief Overview

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB), from Financial sector has been performing well.

KB Financial Group Inc. reported a price of 37.16 today, indicating a change of 0.24%.

KB Financial Group Inc. has a market capitalization of 15693.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 4.53 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 53.20%. The net profit margin for KB Financial Group Inc. stands at 20.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.00%, while the debt to equity is at 1.57.

Performance

The weekly performance is 4.38% for KB Financial Group Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 0.46%.

KB Financial Group Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.06% and the average volume is 138.28.

The quarterly performance stats for KB Financial Group Inc. stands at 8.69% and the half-yearly performance is at 25.12%. The performance for the year is at 45.04% and the performance (year to date) is at 5.30%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for KB Financial Group Inc. is 3.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.71%.

The 52-week high is at -3.63% and the 52-week low stands at 62.70%.

Ratio

KB Financial Group Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.17 and the float short is at 0.04%.

KB Financial Group Inc.’s P/E stands at 8.21, while the P/S is at 1.86 and earnings per share this year of 21.20%.

