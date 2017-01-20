Top Gainers of the Day: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) from Semiconductor Equipment & Materials

Brief Overview

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Lam Research Corporation reported a price of 111.85 today, indicating a change of 0.91%.

Lam Research Corporation has a market capitalization of 17661.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.00% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.03 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 44.10%, while the operating margin is 17.80%. The net profit margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at 15.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.73.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.70% for Lam Research Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 6.12%.

Lam Research Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.76% and the average volume is 2058.24.

The quarterly performance stats for Lam Research Corporation stands at 11.91% and the half-yearly performance is at 22.45%. The performance for the year is at 61.78% and the performance (year to date) is at 4.83%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Lam Research Corporation is 6.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 22.17%.

The 52-week high is at -0.50% and the 52-week low stands at 79.99%.

Ratio

Lam Research Corporation’s short ratio is at 5.79 and the float short is at 7.48%.

Lam Research Corporation’s P/E stands at 22.05, while the P/S is at 2.98 and earnings per share this year of 40.90%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.