Top Gainers of the Day: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) from Resorts & Casinos

Brief Overview

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), from Services sector has been performing well.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported a price of 54.33 today, indicating a change of -0.35%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a market capitalization of 42708.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.05 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 48.80%, while the operating margin is 22.50%. The net profit margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stands at 14.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.80%, while the debt to equity is at 1.54.

Performance

The weekly performance is -4.32% for Las Vegas Sands Corp., while the monthly performance measure stands at -10.52%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s volatility stands at 2.96% and the average volume is 4609.48.

The quarterly performance stats for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stands at -3.42% and the half-yearly performance is at 21.14%. The performance for the year is at 34.07% and the performance (year to date) is at 31.29%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is -6.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.97%.

The 52-week high is at -13.18% and the 52-week low stands at 64.44%.

Ratio

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s short ratio is at 2.26 and the float short is at 2.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s P/E stands at 26.65, while the P/S is at 3.81 and earnings per share this year of -29.90%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.