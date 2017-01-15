Top Gainers of the Day: Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) from Auto Parts

Brief Overview

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), from Consumer Goods sector has been performing well.

Lear Corporation reported a price of 143.33 today, indicating a change of 0.26%.

Lear Corporation has a market capitalization of 10035.97, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 13.16 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 11.50%, while the operating margin is 7.60%. The net profit margin for Lear Corporation stands at 5.30%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.50%, while the debt to equity is at 0.63.

Performance

The weekly performance is 4.70% for Lear Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 5.67%.

Lear Corporation’s volatility stands at 2.02% and the average volume is 790.24.

The quarterly performance stats for Lear Corporation stands at 23.42% and the half-yearly performance is at 28.78%. The performance for the year is at 37.24% and the performance (year to date) is at 8.28%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Lear Corporation is 9.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.80%.

The 52-week high is at -0.86% and the 52-week low stands at 54.83%.

Ratio

Lear Corporation’s short ratio is at 4.61 and the float short is at 5.21%.

Lear Corporation’s P/E stands at 10.89, while the P/S is at 0.54 and earnings per share this year of 16.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.