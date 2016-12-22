Top Gainers of the Day: Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from Broadcasting – TV

Brief Overview

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK), from Services sector has been performing well.

Liberty Broadband Corporation reported a price of 74.37 today, indicating a change of -0.71%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation has a market capitalization of 11459.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an earnings per share (EPS) of 6.33 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is *TBA. The net profit margin for Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at *TBA.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA, while the debt to equity is at *TBA.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.69% for Liberty Broadband Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 7.93%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s volatility stands at 2.48% and the average volume is 617.32.

The quarterly performance stats for Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at 3.44% and the half-yearly performance is at 24.15%. The performance for the year is at 47.35% and the performance (year to date) is at 44.43%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty Broadband Corporation is 6.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.99%.

The 52-week high is at -1.72% and the 52-week low stands at 80.07%.

Ratio

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s short ratio is at 7.78 and the float short is at 3.14%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s P/E stands at 11.83, while the P/S is at 148.04 and earnings per share this year of 2182.80%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.