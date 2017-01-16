Top Gainers of the Day: Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) from Property & Casualty Insurance

Brief Overview

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Loews Corporation reported a price of 46.1 today, indicating a change of -0.11%.

Loews Corporation has a market capitalization of 15550.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.5 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 3.80%. The net profit margin for Loews Corporation stands at 1.20%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.90%, while the debt to equity is at 0.6.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.39% for Loews Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at -3.37%.

Loews Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.01% and the average volume is 983.57.

The quarterly performance stats for Loews Corporation stands at 12.82% and the half-yearly performance is at 11.73%. The performance for the year is at 29.65% and the performance (year to date) is at -1.56%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Loews Corporation is 1.54% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.77%.

The 52-week high is at -4.06% and the 52-week low stands at 37.08%.

Ratio

Loews Corporation’s short ratio is at 2.3 and the float short is at 0.82%.

Loews Corporation’s P/E stands at 92.76, while the P/S is at 1.18 and earnings per share this year of -71.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.