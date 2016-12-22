Top Gainers of the Day: LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) from Specialty Chemicals

Brief Overview

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported a price of 87.33 today, indicating a change of -0.50%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a market capitalization of 35828.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 8.94 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 20.80%, while the operating margin is 17.90%. The net profit margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at 13.60%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 61.20%, while the debt to equity is at 1.49.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.36% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V., while the monthly performance measure stands at 4.09%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s volatility stands at 2.14% and the average volume is 3188.99.

The quarterly performance stats for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at 13.38% and the half-yearly performance is at 12.13%. The performance for the year is at 3.90% and the performance (year to date) is at 4.12%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 4.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.51%.

The 52-week high is at -5.77% and the 52-week low stands at 30.29%.

Ratio

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s short ratio is at 3.1 and the float short is at 3.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s P/E stands at 9.82, while the P/S is at 1.26 and earnings per share this year of 20.00%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.