Top Gainers of the Day: Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) from Life Insurance

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Manulife Financial Corporation reported a price of 18.14 today, indicating a change of -1.23%.

Manulife Financial Corporation has a market capitalization of 36909.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.13 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 7.10%. The net profit margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at 4.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70%, while the debt to equity is at 0.34.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.00% for Manulife Financial Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 6.56%.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.84% and the average volume is 2614.28.

The quarterly performance stats for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at 28.98% and the half-yearly performance is at 27.27%. The performance for the year is at 27.17% and the performance (year to date) is at 27.51%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Manulife Financial Corporation is 11.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.38%.

The 52-week high is at -4.75% and the 52-week low stands at 71.67%.

Ratio

Manulife Financial Corporation’s short ratio is at 2.78 and the float short is at 0.37%.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s P/E stands at 16.22, while the P/S is at 0.73 and earnings per share this year of -41.50%.

