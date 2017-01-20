Top Gainers of the Day: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) from General Building Materials

Brief Overview

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), from Industrial Goods sector has been performing well.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. reported a price of 227.18 today, indicating a change of 0.63%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a market capitalization of 14279.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 6.36 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 23.40%, while the operating margin is 16.00%. The net profit margin for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. stands at 10.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.42.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.72% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.44%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.05% and the average volume is 825.2.

The quarterly performance stats for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. stands at 26.93% and the half-yearly performance is at 14.29%. The performance for the year is at 94.71% and the performance (year to date) is at 1.91%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is 1.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.45%.

The 52-week high is at -3.72% and the 52-week low stands at 111.65%.

Ratio

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s short ratio is at 3.09 and the float short is at 4.05%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s P/E stands at 35.5, while the P/S is at 3.84 and earnings per share this year of 58.00%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.