Top Gainers of the Day: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) from Credit Services

Brief Overview

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Mastercard Incorporated reported a price of 108.7 today, indicating a change of -0.01%.

Mastercard Incorporated has a market capitalization of 118451.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 24.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.62 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 52.20%. The net profit margin for Mastercard Incorporated stands at 38.10%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 68.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.53.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.87% for Mastercard Incorporated, while the monthly performance measure stands at 5.43%.

Mastercard Incorporated’s volatility stands at 1.28% and the average volume is 3820.45.

The quarterly performance stats for Mastercard Incorporated stands at 8.22% and the half-yearly performance is at 20.02%. The performance for the year is at 20.81% and the performance (year to date) is at 5.50%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Mastercard Incorporated is 4.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.67%.

The 52-week high is at -0.15% and the 52-week low stands at 39.56%.

Ratio

Mastercard Incorporated’s short ratio is at 1.7 and the float short is at 0.68%.

Mastercard Incorporated’s P/E stands at 30.04, while the P/S is at 11.24 and earnings per share this year of 8.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.