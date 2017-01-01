Top Gainers of the Day: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) from Semiconductor – Broad Line

Brief Overview

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. reported a price of 38.57 today, indicating a change of -1.15%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a market capitalization of 10898.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.51 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 59.40%, while the operating margin is 22.00%. The net profit margin for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. stands at 19.90%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.50%, while the debt to equity is at 0.58.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.51% for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -1.78%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.70% and the average volume is 1893.44.

The quarterly performance stats for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. stands at -2.60% and the half-yearly performance is at 10.44%. The performance for the year is at 5.01% and the performance (year to date) is at 5.01%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is -1.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.02%.

The 52-week high is at -7.47% and the 52-week low stands at 31.78%.

Ratio

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.66 and the float short is at 1.12%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s P/E stands at 25.53, while the P/S is at 4.97 and earnings per share this year of 10.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.