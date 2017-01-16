Top Gainers of the Day: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from Resorts & Casinos

Brief Overview

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), from Services sector has been performing well.

MGM Resorts International reported a price of 28.62 today, indicating a change of -0.03%.

MGM Resorts International has a market capitalization of 16415.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.5 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 41.70%, while the operating margin is 6.50%. The net profit margin for MGM Resorts International stands at 3.20%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.40%, while the debt to equity is at 2.07.

Performance

The weekly performance is -3.05% for MGM Resorts International, while the monthly performance measure stands at -3.93%.

MGM Resorts International’s volatility stands at 2.24% and the average volume is 7274.97.

The quarterly performance stats for MGM Resorts International stands at 9.82% and the half-yearly performance is at 22.62%. The performance for the year is at 41.19% and the performance (year to date) is at -0.73%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for MGM Resorts International is 0.14% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.27%.

The 52-week high is at -6.53% and the 52-week low stands at 76.89%.

Ratio

MGM Resorts International’s short ratio is at 2.03 and the float short is at 3.05%.

MGM Resorts International’s P/E stands at 57.47, while the P/S is at 1.79 and earnings per share this year of -170.10%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.