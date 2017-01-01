Top Gainers of the Day: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) from Semiconductor – Broad Line

Brief Overview

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Microchip Technology Incorporated reported a price of 64.15 today, indicating a change of -0.94%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated has a market capitalization of 13853.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.23 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 48.90%, while the operating margin is 5.80%. The net profit margin for Microchip Technology Incorporated stands at 1.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.10%, while the debt to equity is at 0.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.88% for Microchip Technology Incorporated, while the monthly performance measure stands at -3.07%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s volatility stands at 2.10% and the average volume is 2068.6.

The quarterly performance stats for Microchip Technology Incorporated stands at 3.81% and the half-yearly performance is at 28.69%. The performance for the year is at 41.66% and the performance (year to date) is at 41.66%.

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 1.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.65%.

The 52-week high is at -3.98% and the 52-week low stands at 69.01%.

Ratio

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s short ratio is at 8.87 and the float short is at 8.72%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s P/E stands at 275.32, while the P/S is at 5 and earnings per share this year of -9.70%.

