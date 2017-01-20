Top Gainers of the Day: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from Investment Brokerage – National

Brief Overview

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Morgan Stanley reported a price of 42.76 today, indicating a change of 0.72%.

Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of 79174.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.5 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 87.00%, while the operating margin is 22.20%. The net profit margin for Morgan Stanley stands at 13.10%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90%, while the debt to equity is at 5.36.

Performance

The weekly performance is -2.79% for Morgan Stanley, while the monthly performance measure stands at -0.61%.

Morgan Stanley’s volatility stands at 2.06% and the average volume is 12234.85.

The quarterly performance stats for Morgan Stanley stands at 32.13% and the half-yearly performance is at 49.40%. The performance for the year is at 72.31% and the performance (year to date) is at 0.47%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Morgan Stanley is 2.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 34.29%.

The 52-week high is at -4.14% and the 52-week low stands at 105.79%.

Ratio

Morgan Stanley’s short ratio is at 1.68 and the float short is at 1.44%.

Morgan Stanley’s P/E stands at 16.97, while the P/S is at 2.19 and earnings per share this year of 81.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.