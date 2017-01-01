Top Gainers of the Day: NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) from Internet Software & Services

Brief Overview

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), from Technology sector has been performing well.

NetEase, Inc. reported a price of 215.34 today, indicating a change of -3.43%.

NetEase, Inc. has a market capitalization of 28231.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 22.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 10.98 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 57.10%, while the operating margin is 32.90%. The net profit margin for NetEase, Inc. stands at 29.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 31.50%, while the debt to equity is at 0.09.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.81% for NetEase, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -3.91%.

NetEase, Inc.’s volatility stands at 3.20% and the average volume is 1106.42.

The quarterly performance stats for NetEase, Inc. stands at -10.27% and the half-yearly performance is at 17.48%. The performance for the year is at 20.73% and the performance (year to date) is at 20.73%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for NetEase, Inc. is -8.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.66%.

The 52-week high is at -20.74% and the 52-week low stands at 68.83%.

Ratio

NetEase, Inc.’s short ratio is at 0.92 and the float short is at 0.79%.

NetEase, Inc.’s P/E stands at 19.62, while the P/S is at 5.77 and earnings per share this year of 40.40%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.