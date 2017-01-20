Top Gainers of the Day: Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) from Gold

Brief Overview

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Newmont Mining Corporation reported a price of 34.96 today, indicating a change of 0.09%.

Newmont Mining Corporation has a market capitalization of 18506.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -0.69 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 42.50%, while the operating margin is 18.60%. The net profit margin for Newmont Mining Corporation stands at -3.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.00%, while the debt to equity is at 0.46.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.63% for Newmont Mining Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 10.33%.

Newmont Mining Corporation’s volatility stands at 3.31% and the average volume is 8177.95.

The quarterly performance stats for Newmont Mining Corporation stands at -3.28% and the half-yearly performance is at -10.91%. The performance for the year is at 111.73% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.52%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Newmont Mining Corporation is 4.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.58%.

The 52-week high is at -23.95% and the 52-week low stands at 118.64%.

Ratio

Newmont Mining Corporation’s short ratio is at 1.55 and the float short is at 2.40%.

Newmont Mining Corporation’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 2.75 and earnings per share this year of -65.90%.

