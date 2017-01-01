Top Gainers of the Day: Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) from Investment Brokerage – National

Brief Overview

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. reported a price of 5.9 today, indicating a change of 0.51%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of 22674.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.29 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 80.50%, while the operating margin is 11.20%. The net profit margin for Nomura Holdings, Inc. stands at 7.60%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.60%, while the debt to equity is at 10.29.

Performance

The weekly performance is -2.64% for Nomura Holdings, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 7.86%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.24% and the average volume is 195.64.

The quarterly performance stats for Nomura Holdings, Inc. stands at 32.58% and the half-yearly performance is at 63.89%. The performance for the year is at 6.31% and the performance (year to date) is at 6.31%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Nomura Holdings, Inc. is 6.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 28.53%.

The 52-week high is at -12.85% and the 52-week low stands at 77.18%.

Ratio

Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is at 3.86 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s P/E stands at 20.56, while the P/S is at 1.62 and earnings per share this year of -40.80%.

