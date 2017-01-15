Top Gainers of the Day: Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) from Asset Management

Brief Overview

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Northern Trust Corporation reported a price of 90.19 today, indicating a change of 0.45%.

Northern Trust Corporation has a market capitalization of 20331.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 4.21 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 97.00%, while the operating margin is 29.60%. The net profit margin for Northern Trust Corporation stands at 19.20%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.40%, while the debt to equity is at 12.3.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.39% for Northern Trust Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.34%.

Northern Trust Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.80% and the average volume is 1398.5.

The quarterly performance stats for Northern Trust Corporation stands at 29.80% and the half-yearly performance is at 35.93%. The performance for the year is at 40.06% and the performance (year to date) is at 1.28%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Northern Trust Corporation is 6.73% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.53%.

The 52-week high is at -0.85% and the 52-week low stands at 69.32%.

Ratio

Northern Trust Corporation’s short ratio is at 1.89 and the float short is at 1.17%.

Northern Trust Corporation’s P/E stands at 21.44, while the P/S is at 4.04 and earnings per share this year of 20.30%.

