Top Gainers of the Day: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Semiconductor – Specialized

Brief Overview

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), from Technology sector has been performing well.

NVIDIA Corporation reported a price of 103.55 today, indicating a change of -1.53%.

NVIDIA Corporation has a market capitalization of 56265.86, with a return on assets (ROA) of 15.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.91 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 57.90%, while the operating margin is 23.70%. The net profit margin for NVIDIA Corporation stands at 19.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.00%, while the debt to equity is at 0.57.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.00% for NVIDIA Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 4.73%.

NVIDIA Corporation’s volatility stands at 4.10% and the average volume is 17412.55.

The quarterly performance stats for NVIDIA Corporation stands at 58.11% and the half-yearly performance is at 94.60%. The performance for the year is at 286.36% and the performance (year to date) is at -1.48%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for NVIDIA Corporation is 7.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 61.80%.

The 52-week high is at -13.66% and the 52-week low stands at 322.42%.

Ratio

NVIDIA Corporation’s short ratio is at 3.15 and the float short is at 10.90%.

NVIDIA Corporation’s P/E stands at 54.94, while the P/S is at 9.17 and earnings per share this year of -3.60%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.