Top Gainers of the Day: ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) from Gas Utilities

Brief Overview

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), from Utilities sector has been performing well.

ONEOK, Inc. reported a price of 56.39 today, indicating a change of 0.77%.

ONEOK, Inc. has a market capitalization of 11834.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.37 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 29.10%, while the operating margin is 12.40%. The net profit margin for ONEOK, Inc. stands at 3.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 106.90%, while the debt to equity is at 44.21.

Performance

The weekly performance is -2.27% for ONEOK, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -4.21%.

ONEOK, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.77% and the average volume is 1807.1.

The quarterly performance stats for ONEOK, Inc. stands at 13.27% and the half-yearly performance is at 21.59%. The performance for the year is at 199.41% and the performance (year to date) is at -2.53%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for ONEOK, Inc. is 2.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.76%.

The 52-week high is at -5.18% and the 52-week low stands at 218.57%.

Ratio

ONEOK, Inc.’s short ratio is at 6.79 and the float short is at 5.90%.

ONEOK, Inc.’s P/E stands at 40.82, while the P/S is at 1.44 and earnings per share this year of -21.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.