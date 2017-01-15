Top Gainers of the Day: ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) from Credit Services

Brief Overview

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), from Financial sector has been performing well.

ORIX Corporation reported a price of 81.37 today, indicating a change of 1.73%.

ORIX Corporation has a market capitalization of 21305.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 8.02 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 29.70%, while the operating margin is 11.20%. The net profit margin for ORIX Corporation stands at 10.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40%, while the debt to equity is at 1.7.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.94% for ORIX Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at -0.73%.

ORIX Corporation’s volatility stands at 0.76% and the average volume is 43.7.

The quarterly performance stats for ORIX Corporation stands at 17.62% and the half-yearly performance is at 17.37%. The performance for the year is at 17.93% and the performance (year to date) is at 4.55%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for ORIX Corporation is 2.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.06%.

The 52-week high is at -1.47% and the 52-week low stands at 42.75%.

Ratio

ORIX Corporation’s short ratio is at 0.65 and the float short is at 0.01%.

ORIX Corporation’s P/E stands at 10.15, while the P/S is at 1.01 and earnings per share this year of 10.90%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.