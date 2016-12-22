Top Gainers of the Day: Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) from Industrial Equipment & Components

Brief Overview

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), from Industrial Goods sector has been performing well.

Pentair plc reported a price of 56.82 today, indicating a change of -0.42%.

Pentair plc has a market capitalization of 10452.82, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.50% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -0.49 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 34.20%, while the operating margin is 2.80%. The net profit margin for Pentair plc stands at -1.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -1.50%, while the debt to equity is at 0.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.16% for Pentair plc, while the monthly performance measure stands at -1.99%.

Pentair plc’s volatility stands at 1.75% and the average volume is 1244.68.

The quarterly performance stats for Pentair plc stands at -7.81% and the half-yearly performance is at -6.19%. The performance for the year is at 18.69% and the performance (year to date) is at 18.05%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Pentair plc is -1.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.18%.

The 52-week high is at -14.69% and the 52-week low stands at 39.04%.

Ratio

Pentair plc’s short ratio is at 3.78 and the float short is at 2.60%.

Pentair plc’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 1.66 and earnings per share this year of -111.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.