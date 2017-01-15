Top Gainers of the Day: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) from Drug Related Products

Brief Overview

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), from Healthcare sector has been performing well.

Perrigo Company plc reported a price of 77.8 today, indicating a change of -0.49%.

Perrigo Company plc has a market capitalization of 11208.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an earnings per share (EPS) of -10.47 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 38.20%, while the operating margin is *TBA. The net profit margin for Perrigo Company plc stands at *TBA.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA, while the debt to equity is at 0.68.

Performance

The weekly performance is -8.74% for Perrigo Company plc, while the monthly performance measure stands at -7.09%.

Perrigo Company plc’s volatility stands at 2.47% and the average volume is 1737.64.

The quarterly performance stats for Perrigo Company plc stands at -11.35% and the half-yearly performance is at -17.58%. The performance for the year is at -46.18% and the performance (year to date) is at -6.52%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Perrigo Company plc is -8.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -16.98%.

The 52-week high is at -48.64% and the 52-week low stands at 2.26%.

Ratio

Perrigo Company plc’s short ratio is at 2.94 and the float short is at 3.72%.

Perrigo Company plc’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 1.99 and earnings per share this year of -95.80%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.