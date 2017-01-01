Top Gainers of the Day: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) from Life Insurance

Brief Overview

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Prudential Financial, Inc. reported a price of 104.06 today, indicating a change of 0.13%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. has a market capitalization of 44513.75, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 10.71 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 10.40%. The net profit margin for Prudential Financial, Inc. stands at 7.90%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.40%, while the debt to equity is at 0.4.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.50% for Prudential Financial, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 3.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.75% and the average volume is 2673.11.

The quarterly performance stats for Prudential Financial, Inc. stands at 28.35% and the half-yearly performance is at 48.97%. The performance for the year is at 32.50% and the performance (year to date) is at 32.50%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Prudential Financial, Inc. is 7.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 28.94%.

The 52-week high is at -3.91% and the 52-week low stands at 88.62%.

Ratio

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s short ratio is at 2.22 and the float short is at 1.39%.

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s P/E stands at 9.72, while the P/S is at 0.74 and earnings per share this year of 320.10%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.