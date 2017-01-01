Top Gainers of the Day: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) from Medical Laboratories & Research

Brief Overview

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), from Healthcare sector has been performing well.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated reported a price of 91.9 today, indicating a change of 0.03%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a market capitalization of 12774.1, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 4.72 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 38.70%, while the operating margin is 16.50%. The net profit margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at 9.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.60%, while the debt to equity is at 0.82.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.10% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, while the monthly performance measure stands at 5.08%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s volatility stands at 1.25% and the average volume is 1105.94.

The quarterly performance stats for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at 8.59% and the half-yearly performance is at 13.67%. The performance for the year is at 31.90% and the performance (year to date) is at 31.90%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 6.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.41%.

The 52-week high is at -1.78% and the 52-week low stands at 56.41%.

Ratio

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s short ratio is at 5.59 and the float short is at 4.48%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s P/E stands at 19.46, while the P/S is at 1.7 and earnings per share this year of 28.60%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.