Top Gainers of the Day: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) from Investment Brokerage – Regional

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported a price of 71.5 today, indicating a change of -1.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a market capitalization of 10439.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.66 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 96.80%, while the operating margin is 14.10%. The net profit margin for Raymond James Financial, Inc. stands at 9.60%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.51.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.07% for Raymond James Financial, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 0.44%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.76% and the average volume is 714.07.

The quarterly performance stats for Raymond James Financial, Inc. stands at 24.29% and the half-yearly performance is at 35.61%. The performance for the year is at 24.49% and the performance (year to date) is at 26.81%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Raymond James Financial, Inc. is 6.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.26%.

The 52-week high is at -4.28% and the 52-week low stands at 81.63%.

Ratio

Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s short ratio is at 2.63 and the float short is at 1.49%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s P/E stands at 19.87, while the P/S is at 1.89 and earnings per share this year of 6.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.