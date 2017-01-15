Top Gainers of the Day: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) from Regional – Southeast Banks

Brief Overview

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Regions Financial Corporation reported a price of 14.68 today, indicating a change of 1.73%.

Regions Financial Corporation has a market capitalization of 18291.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.85 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 81.70%. The net profit margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at 28.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60%, while the debt to equity is at 0.21.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.38% for Regions Financial Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.73%.

Regions Financial Corporation’s volatility stands at 2.32% and the average volume is 22406.71.

The quarterly performance stats for Regions Financial Corporation stands at 48.21% and the half-yearly performance is at 62.77%. The performance for the year is at 80.09% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.23%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Regions Financial Corporation is 8.76% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 42.27%.

The 52-week high is at -0.34% and the 52-week low stands at 115.08%.

Ratio

Regions Financial Corporation’s short ratio is at 1.38 and the float short is at 2.53%.

Regions Financial Corporation’s P/E stands at 17.25, while the P/S is at 4.83 and earnings per share this year of -2.90%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.