Top Gainers of the Day: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) from Waste Management

Brief Overview

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG), from Industrial Goods sector has been performing well.

Republic Services, Inc. reported a price of 57.05 today, indicating a change of -0.17%.

Republic Services, Inc. has a market capitalization of 19381.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.72 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 38.70%, while the operating margin is 14.00%. The net profit margin for Republic Services, Inc. stands at 6.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70%, while the debt to equity is at 1.01.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.47% for Republic Services, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.81%.

Republic Services, Inc.’s volatility stands at 0.96% and the average volume is 1322.73.

The quarterly performance stats for Republic Services, Inc. stands at 13.08% and the half-yearly performance is at 11.35%. The performance for the year is at 32.12% and the performance (year to date) is at 32.12%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Republic Services, Inc. is 4.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.12%.

The 52-week high is at -1.64% and the 52-week low stands at 38.97%.

Ratio

Republic Services, Inc.’s short ratio is at 6.29 and the float short is at 2.45%.

Republic Services, Inc.’s P/E stands at 33.17, while the P/S is at 2.08 and earnings per share this year of 39.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.