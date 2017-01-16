Top Gainers of the Day: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) from Restaurants

Brief Overview

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), from Services sector has been performing well.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a price of 49.77 today, indicating a change of 1.12%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a market capitalization of 11651.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.2 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is *TBA. The net profit margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at *TBA.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA, while the debt to equity is at *TBA.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.61% for Restaurant Brands International Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.10%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.57% and the average volume is 909.15.

The quarterly performance stats for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at 14.66% and the half-yearly performance is at 20.12%. The performance for the year is at 50.29% and the performance (year to date) is at 4.43%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 5.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.63%.

The 52-week high is at -0.86% and the 52-week low stands at 72.47%.

Ratio

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s short ratio is at 6.04 and the float short is at 3.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s P/E stands at 41.44, while the P/S is at 2.85 and earnings per share this year of 32.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.