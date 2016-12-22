Top Gainers of the Day: Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) from Cigarettes

Brief Overview

Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI), from Consumer Goods sector has been performing well.

Reynolds American Inc. reported a price of 55.83 today, indicating a change of -0.18%.

Reynolds American Inc. has a market capitalization of 79902.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.85 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 59.80%, while the operating margin is 79.00%. The net profit margin for Reynolds American Inc. stands at 44.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.70%, while the debt to equity is at 0.61.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.12% for Reynolds American Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 4.04%.

Reynolds American Inc.’s volatility stands at 0.99% and the average volume is 7850.79.

The quarterly performance stats for Reynolds American Inc. stands at 15.62% and the half-yearly performance is at 11.95%. The performance for the year is at 26.05% and the performance (year to date) is at 25.37%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Reynolds American Inc. is 4.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.31%.

The 52-week high is at -0.62% and the 52-week low stands at 29.78%.

Ratio

Reynolds American Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.3 and the float short is at 1.24%.

Reynolds American Inc.’s P/E stands at 14.55, while the P/S is at 6.46 and earnings per share this year of 90.00%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.