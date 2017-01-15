Top Gainers of the Day: Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) from Diversified Machinery

Brief Overview

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), from Industrial Goods sector has been performing well.

Rockwell Automation Inc. reported a price of 141.99 today, indicating a change of 0.87%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a market capitalization of 18274.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.56 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 42.10%, while the operating margin is 16.00%. The net profit margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at 12.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 34.10%, while the debt to equity is at 0.99.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.51% for Rockwell Automation Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 3.59%.

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.46% and the average volume is 1015.56.

The quarterly performance stats for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at 22.84% and the half-yearly performance is at 20.62%. The performance for the year is at 57.42% and the performance (year to date) is at 5.65%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Rockwell Automation Inc. is 6.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.86%.

The 52-week high is at -0.39% and the 52-week low stands at 66.52%.

Ratio

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s short ratio is at 2.46 and the float short is at 1.95%.

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s P/E stands at 25.53, while the P/S is at 3.11 and earnings per share this year of -8.70%.

