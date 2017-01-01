Top Gainers of the Day: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) from Money Center Banks

Brief Overview

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Royal Bank of Canada reported a price of 67.71 today, indicating a change of 0.04%.

Royal Bank of Canada has a market capitalization of 101891.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.03 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 61.30%. The net profit margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at 41.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.10%, while the debt to equity is at 0.15.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.73% for Royal Bank of Canada, while the monthly performance measure stands at 4.46%.

Royal Bank of Canada’s volatility stands at 0.93% and the average volume is 857.19.

The quarterly performance stats for Royal Bank of Canada stands at 10.36% and the half-yearly performance is at 16.69%. The performance for the year is at 31.83% and the performance (year to date) is at 31.83%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Royal Bank of Canada is 3.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.90%.

The 52-week high is at -2.86% and the 52-week low stands at 59.19%.

Ratio

Royal Bank of Canada’s short ratio is at 25.62 and the float short is at 1.46%.

Royal Bank of Canada’s P/E stands at 13.47, while the P/S is at 5.62 and earnings per share this year of 0.80%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.