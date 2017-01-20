Top Gainers of the Day: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) from Resorts & Casinos

Brief Overview

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), from Services sector has been performing well.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported a price of 84.72 today, indicating a change of 0.19%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a market capitalization of 18315.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.67 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 40.30%, while the operating margin is 16.80%. The net profit margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at 14.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.90%, while the debt to equity is at 1.11.

Performance

The weekly performance is -2.38% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s volatility stands at 1.89% and the average volume is 1883.08.

The quarterly performance stats for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at 21.41% and the half-yearly performance is at 19.05%. The performance for the year is at 4.90% and the performance (year to date) is at 3.07%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 2.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.01%.

The 52-week high is at -2.37% and the 52-week low stands at 34.94%.

Ratio

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s short ratio is at 4.16 and the float short is at 4.59%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s P/E stands at 14.9, while the P/S is at 2.16 and earnings per share this year of -11.90%.

