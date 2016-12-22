Top Gainers of the Day: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) from Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Brief Overview

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Schlumberger Limited reported a price of 86.12 today, indicating a change of -0.05%.

Schlumberger Limited has a market capitalization of 119934.73, with a return on assets (ROA) of -3.30% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -1.84 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 15.20%, while the operating margin is -8.40%. The net profit margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at -8.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -6.40%, while the debt to equity is at 0.5.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.17% for Schlumberger Limited, while the monthly performance measure stands at 6.07%.

Schlumberger Limited’s volatility stands at 1.55% and the average volume is 5785.54.

The quarterly performance stats for Schlumberger Limited stands at 12.54% and the half-yearly performance is at 9.59%. The performance for the year is at 27.25% and the performance (year to date) is at 26.78%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Schlumberger Limited is 5.76% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.61%.

The 52-week high is at -0.81% and the 52-week low stands at 48.30%.

Ratio

Schlumberger Limited’s short ratio is at 2.87 and the float short is at 1.20%.

Schlumberger Limited’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 4.2 and earnings per share this year of -62.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.