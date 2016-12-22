Top Gainers of the Day: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) from Data Storage Devices

Brief Overview

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Seagate Technology plc reported a price of 38.97 today, indicating a change of 0.15%.

Seagate Technology plc has a market capitalization of 11899.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.27 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 24.70%, while the operating margin is 5.20%. The net profit margin for Seagate Technology plc stands at 3.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.00%, while the debt to equity is at 0.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.62% for Seagate Technology plc, while the monthly performance measure stands at -0.69%.

Seagate Technology plc’s volatility stands at 3.50% and the average volume is 4548.45.

The quarterly performance stats for Seagate Technology plc stands at 8.65% and the half-yearly performance is at 64.39%. The performance for the year is at 19.55% and the performance (year to date) is at 15.61%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Seagate Technology plc is 6.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 28.36%.

The 52-week high is at -4.44% and the 52-week low stands at 118.82%.

Ratio

Seagate Technology plc’s short ratio is at 8.45 and the float short is at 13.20%.

Seagate Technology plc’s P/E stands at 30.69, while the P/S is at 1.08 and earnings per share this year of -84.40%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.