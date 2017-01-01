Top Gainers of the Day: Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) from REIT – Retail

Brief Overview

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Simon Property Group, Inc. reported a price of 177.67 today, indicating a change of 0.96%.

Simon Property Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of 55923.41, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.88 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 82.00%, while the operating margin is 50.30%. The net profit margin for Simon Property Group, Inc. stands at 34.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 40.40%, while the debt to equity is at 5.03.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.81% for Simon Property Group, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -1.10%.

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.89% and the average volume is 1451.22.

The quarterly performance stats for Simon Property Group, Inc. stands at -13.39% and the half-yearly performance is at -16.79%. The performance for the year is at -5.50% and the performance (year to date) is at -5.50%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Simon Property Group, Inc. is -2.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.07%.

The 52-week high is at -21.14% and the 52-week low stands at 4.34%.

Ratio

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s short ratio is at 3.34 and the float short is at 1.56%.

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s P/E stands at 30.21, while the P/S is at 10.38 and earnings per share this year of 32.90%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.