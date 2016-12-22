Top Gainers of the Day: Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) from Copper

Brief Overview

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Southern Copper Corporation reported a price of 31.84 today, indicating a change of -1.81%.

Southern Copper Corporation has a market capitalization of 25687.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.86 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 39.30%, while the operating margin is 24.50%. The net profit margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at 12.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.

Performance

The weekly performance is -2.26% for Southern Copper Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.38%.

Southern Copper Corporation’s volatility stands at 2.16% and the average volume is 1173.52.

The quarterly performance stats for Southern Copper Corporation stands at 23.68% and the half-yearly performance is at 16.26%. The performance for the year is at 31.28% and the performance (year to date) is at 25.00%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Southern Copper Corporation is 3.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.05%.

The 52-week high is at -9.04% and the 52-week low stands at 48.77%.

Ratio

Southern Copper Corporation’s short ratio is at 7.41 and the float short is at 10.55%.

Southern Copper Corporation’s P/E stands at 37.75, while the P/S is at 4.91 and earnings per share this year of -42.40%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.