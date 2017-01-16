Top Gainers of the Day: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) from Regional Airlines

Brief Overview

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), from Services sector has been performing well.

Southwest Airlines Co. reported a price of 51.15 today, indicating a change of 0.27%.

Southwest Airlines Co. has a market capitalization of 31610.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.52 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 75.80%, while the operating margin is 19.40%. The net profit margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at 11.10%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 29.40%, while the debt to equity is at 0.43.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.44% for Southwest Airlines Co., while the monthly performance measure stands at 3.23%.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s volatility stands at 2.10% and the average volume is 7123.08.

The quarterly performance stats for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at 23.87% and the half-yearly performance is at 19.09%. The performance for the year is at 27.54% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.63%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Southwest Airlines Co. is 7.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.55%.

The 52-week high is at -2.01% and the 52-week low stands at 51.99%.

Ratio

Southwest Airlines Co.’s short ratio is at 1.35 and the float short is at 1.57%.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s P/E stands at 14.54, while the P/S is at 1.56 and earnings per share this year of 99.60%.

