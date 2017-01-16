Top Gainers of the Day: Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) from Oil & Gas Pipelines

Brief Overview

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Spectra Energy Corp reported a price of 42.2 today, indicating a change of 0.31%.

Spectra Energy Corp has a market capitalization of 29582.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.45 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 87.70%, while the operating margin is 26.00%. The net profit margin for Spectra Energy Corp stands at 6.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.40%, while the debt to equity is at 2.04.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.68% for Spectra Energy Corp, while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.03%.

Spectra Energy Corp’s volatility stands at 1.52% and the average volume is 3408.86.

The quarterly performance stats for Spectra Energy Corp stands at -0.08% and the half-yearly performance is at 16.32%. The performance for the year is at 74.45% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.70%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Spectra Energy Corp is 2.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.75%.

The 52-week high is at -3.15% and the 52-week low stands at 88.33%.

Ratio

Spectra Energy Corp’s short ratio is at 3.28 and the float short is at 1.60%.

Spectra Energy Corp’s P/E stands at 94.83, while the P/S is at 6 and earnings per share this year of -81.90%.

