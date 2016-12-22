Top Gainers of the Day: Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) from Wireless Communications

Brief Overview

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Sprint Corporation reported a price of 8.56 today, indicating a change of 1.78%.

Sprint Corporation has a market capitalization of 34335.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.30% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -0.46 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 53.60%, while the operating margin is 2.40%. The net profit margin for Sprint Corporation stands at -5.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -9.30%, while the debt to equity is at 1.88.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.96% for Sprint Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 12.89%.

Sprint Corporation’s volatility stands at 3.33% and the average volume is 19373.98.

The quarterly performance stats for Sprint Corporation stands at 27.04% and the half-yearly performance is at 91.57%. The performance for the year is at 124.87% and the performance (year to date) is at 132.32%.

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Sprint Corporation is 16.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 58.14%.

The 52-week high is at -4.68% and the 52-week low stands at 292.66%.

Ratio

Sprint Corporation’s short ratio is at 7.59 and the float short is at 21.78%.

Sprint Corporation’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 1.06 and earnings per share this year of 40.60%.

